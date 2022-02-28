Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskyy tells UK's Johnson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.
