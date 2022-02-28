Next 24 hrs crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskyy tells UK PM

Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskyy tells UK's Johnson

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 28 2022, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 07:53 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also read: At UN top court, Ukraine accuses Russia of 'planning genocide'

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement. 

