Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Bolsonaro backers have adopted the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil's national team as a symbol of support for the president

AFP
AFP, Rio de Janeiro,
  • Sep 30 2022, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 02:42 ist
Neymar. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got a celebrity endorsement Thursday for his re-election bid from football superstar Neymar, who posted a video on TikTok of himself dancing to a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song.

Grinning, the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker, arguably Brazil's most famous celebrity, flashed the number 22 -- Bolsonaro's candidate number -- with his fingers as he rocked out to the electronic dance jingle, three days from the far-right incumbent's election showdown against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Vote, vote, and press 'confirm' for 22, that's Bolsonaro," goes the song, a reference to Brazil's electronic voting machines -- which the president alleges, without evidence, are plagued by fraud.

Bolsonaro wasted no time retweeting the Neymar seal of approval.

Neymar, 30, had previously stayed out of the fray for Sunday's polarising election, in which Lula leads in opinion polls.

But he sent a video message to Bolsonaro Wednesday after the president visited the footballer's charitable children's foundation.

"Hello, President Bolsonaro... I wanted to thank you for your illustrious visit," he said on Instagram after Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Jr. Institute, a non-profit organisation the football star founded in 2014.

It runs educational, cultural and sports programs for 3,000 underprivileged children.

Bolsonaro backers have adopted the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil's national team as a symbol of support for the president, along with the Brazilian flag.

Both men are vocal about their Christianity.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Neymar
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

 