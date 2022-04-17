Nigerian airstrikes kill 70 'terrorists'

Nigerian airstrikes kill 70 'terrorists'

The statement said aircraft from both Nigeria and Niger had taken part in the operation

AFP
AFP, Abuja,
  • Apr 17 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 07:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nigeria's airforce said Saturday that it had killed more than 70 Islamic State affiliated fighters in the north of the country, at the border with Niger.

The statement said aircraft from both Nigeria and Niger had taken part in the operation.

The Lake Chad area where Nigeria said it launched the airstrikes is known for hosting fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a jihadist group active since 2016.

With older rivals Boko Haram, the two factions have killed more than 40,000 people in the past decade and over two million people are still displaced from their homes due to ongoing violence.

"Missions over the suspected locations... conducted on 13 April 2022 specifically sighted large number of terrorists, a likely logistics camp," Nigeria's airforce spokesman Edward Gabkwet said.

As a result, they carried out airstrikes on April 14 at Tumbun Rego and a nearby training camp, using aircraft from both Nigeria and Niger, he added in a statement.

"Over 70 ISWAP terrorists were either eliminated or severely injured," he said.

Nigeria often scales up its offensive at this time of the year, before the rainy season starts.

Soldiers have been battling the jihadist insurgency for more 12 years.

Since last year, ISWAP has mostly taken over from its rival Boko Haram, after its leader Abubakar Shekau died during inter-factional clashes.

Shekau had gained international notoriety after kidnapping nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.

Government troops are also battling heavily armed gangs in the northwest and separatist tensions in the southeast.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nigeria
World news
airstrikes
terrorists

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 