Nine drones shot down in Kyiv's airspace: Military

Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down early on Monday in Kyiv's airspace in the latest attack by Russia on the city, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Several blasts were heard in the city and in the region surrounding the capital, Reuters witnesses reported.
Also Read: Blackouts in Kyiv as Russia pummels Ukraine energy grid
"The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.
Also Read: Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
A Reuters witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack in Kyiv's central - and often targeted - Shevchenkivskyi district.
Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with fresh alerts declared at 5:25 a.m. local time (0725 GMT).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Love, longing and belonging
Kings and temples of power
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
DH Toon | The real game
A formidable fort sans the roar