Nine drones shot down in Kyiv's airspace: Military

Several blasts were heard in the city and in the region surrounding the capital

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Dec 19 2022, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 11:08 ist
Representative Image: Credit: AP/PTI Photos

Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down early on Monday in Kyiv's airspace in the latest attack by Russia on the city, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Several blasts were heard in the city and in the region surrounding the capital, Reuters witnesses reported.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

A Reuters witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack in Kyiv's central - and often targeted - Shevchenkivskyi district.

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with fresh alerts declared at 5:25 a.m. local time (0725 GMT). 

