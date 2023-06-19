Gravest failure: N Korea on botched satellite launch

North Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

North Korea also vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  Jun 19 2023, 05:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 05:37 ist
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure" at the ruling party's latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyze the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future.

Also Read | South Korea recovers part of rocket used in North's failed satellite launch

Those in charge of the satellite launch were "heavily criticized," the report said.

The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," Pyongyang said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.

World news
North Korea

