NR Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK

  • Feb 13 2020, 18:06pm ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 18:28pm ist
Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 13, 2020 as the prime minister reshuffles his team. (AFP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

