Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vehicle owner must ensure driver has valid driving licence: Karnataka High Court

Justice K Manmadha Rao ruled that the vehicle owner is responsible for ensuring that the driver holds a valid and effective driving licence (DL).
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 02:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 02:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us