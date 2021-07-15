'Pakistan confirms Taliban have Afghan border town'

Pakistan confirms Taliban have Afghan border town: Foreign ministry

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • Jul 15 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 17:59 ist
People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border.

"They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a day after the Taliban seized the town as part of a sweeping offensive across the country.

