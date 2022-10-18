Pakistan FIA chief ducks questions on Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed at Interpol conference

Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt chose to remain silent when confronted with questions from the media here on Tuesday about fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed - suspected to be safely cocooned in his country.
Butt, who is in the national capital to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, apparently avoided, till the last minute, entering the plenary hall at the Pragati Maidan, the event venue that was swarming with reporters looking for a statement from him on the whereabouts of the most-wanted terrorists.
The officer, who is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation, preferred to stay in the dining hall, where lunch was organised, and entered the venue just before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced.
Also Read | Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM Modi at Interpol General Assembly
Once Prime Minister Modi's address was over, he was surrounded by reporters who wanted to know about the location of the 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and other terrorists wanted by India like 26/11 mastermind Saeed and Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar.
Butt stayed mum and walked away even as media persons fired a volley of questions at the top Pakistani officer.
He was appointed as the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which is also the National Central Bureau of Pakistan to coordinate with Interpol in July this year.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka
Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture
Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool
Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab
Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels
UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC
How app developers keep kids glued to screens