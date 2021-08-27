Pak, India should resolve outstanding issues: Taliban

Pakistan, India should sit together to resolve outstanding issues: Taliban on Kashmir

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 16:38 ist
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Credit: AFP Photo

In his first comments on Kashmir, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has said that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other.

Mujahid made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with Pakistani TV channel ARY News.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Zabihullah said New Delhi needs to have a "positive attitude towards the disputed territory", ARY News reported.

About ties with countries, particularly India, Mujahid said the Taliban desires good ties with all nations, including India that is an important part of the region.

Opinion | Why India should engage the Taliban

"Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," he added.

He stated in clear terms that the Taliban won't allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

He was of the view that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other, ARY News reported.

Mujahid on Wednesday said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers Pakistan as their second home and won't allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan's interests.

