Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases steadily go up to 56,349

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases steadily go up to 56,349; death toll at 1,167

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • May 25 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 14:13 ist
Muslims wearing facemasks come out after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a ground in Quetta. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Monday reached 56,349 with 1,748 new patients while the death toll climbed to 1,167, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 22,491 cases were diagnosed in Sindh, 20,077 in Punjab, 7,905 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,407 in Balochistan, 1,641 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 209 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
 

So far 1,167 people have died of the COVID-19 including 34 who lost their lives in the last 24 hours. A total of 17,482 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion.

The authorities have conducted 483,656 tests in the country, including 10,049 on Sunday. The trajectory showed that the number was steadily going up with authorities fearing a rise in cases in the wake of the easing of lockdown before Eid which was observed in the country on Sunday.

