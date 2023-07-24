Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

Pakistan and the US on Monday agreed to further enhance their bilateral relations, including in the defence field, at a meeting between a top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir.
US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).
Also Read | Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM
They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.
“The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.
It stated that both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The important meeting comes days after the two countries urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil for terrorist attacks on other countries.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'