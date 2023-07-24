Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir.

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 24 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 18:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan and the US on Monday agreed to further enhance their bilateral relations, including in the defence field, at a meeting between a top American general and Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir.

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Also Read | Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

It stated that both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The important meeting comes days after the two countries urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil for terrorist attacks on other countries.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

 