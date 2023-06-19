Pakistani authorities arrest 12 human smuggling suspects following Greece boat tragedy

At least 12 persons suspected of human smuggling were arrested from different parts of Pakistan as the federal government tightened its noose around human smugglers following the recent Greece boat tragedy that highlighted the plight of Pakistanis trying to enter European countries illegally, an official said on Monday.

An overloaded boat carrying around 750 people, aiming to enter Europe illegally, sank in open seas off Greece. It is believed that several Pakistanis were among the victims, though their exact number is unknown.

So far, at least 12 Pakistanis have been found alive.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered a crackdown against human smugglers as the country announced a day of mourning for the victims of the Greece boat tragedy.

A top Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official said they arrested at least 12 suspected human smugglers, including one who was trying to board a flight from the Karachi International Airport to Dubai, since last Friday.

“These people are involved in luring and trying to smuggle Pakistanis illegally to Europe via the Middle East and Africa and some of them are also involved in sending Pakistanis on the boat which sank in Greece,” DIG Alam Shinwari said.

The latest incident highlighted how innocent Pakistanis lost their lives in these illegal human smuggling rackets despite paying heavy amounts to agents.

The prime minister has also formed a four-member committee to probe the facts of the shipwreck and directed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to trace those involved in human smuggling.

Shinwari said investigations had confirmed that 21 Pakistanis hailing from Khuiratta and Charhoi in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were on the boat.

Another senior FIA official said that some of the Pakistanis including high-profile names like Chaudhry Zulqarnain, Talat Kiani and Khalid Mirza, who are involved in human smuggling to Europe are based in Libya.

“They have sub-agents working for them in Pakistan who charge 1 to 2 million rupees and even more from each person to get them to Europe. “They are first flown legally to the UAE and then moved to Egypt and Libya. “From Libya, the illegal voyage begins through the Mediterranean Sea.”

Shehbaz has also directed the Foreign Office to coordinate with Pakistani embassies abroad to take measures to capture the Pakistani human smugglers who operate from abroad.

“Best efforts should be made for all Pakistanis. I will not tolerate any laziness and incompetence,” a statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

The premier also said that June 19 would be the “Day of Mourning” across the country and the national flag would fly at half-mast.

Europe is a desired destination for many young Pakistanis who risk everything to go abroad.

Some of them die during the journey, others make it to Europe, and their success creates an urge among others to follow the path.