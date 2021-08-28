Pak customs foil weapon smuggling bid from Afghanistan

Pakistani customs officials foil bid to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan

A Pakistan-bounded trailer truck was stopped at the Torkham border on Friday as it entered from the Afghanistan side

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Aug 28 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistani customs officials on Saturday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle arms into the country from Afghanistan by recovering foreign-made weapons used by the US and NATO forces.

A Pakistan-bounded trailer truck was stopped at the Torkham border on Friday as it entered from the Afghanistan side, sources said.

Officials recovered two M4A1 carbine rifles, seven Glock 9mm pistols, eight Beretta pistol barrels and ammunition from the vehicle, they said.

An Afghan national has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, they said. 

