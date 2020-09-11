Pakistani Taliban terrorist sentenced to five years in prison

A member of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was on Friday sentenced to five years in prison on terrorism charges.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha Judge Attiqur Rehman announced the verdict after the prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against him.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, it had arrested Asad, a resident of Muzaffarghar in June, 2019, from Khushab district.

“Hand grenades, explosives and a suicide vest had been recovered from him. He wanted to target the offices of the premier intelligence agency,” the CTD said.

The convict will undergo imprisonment in Sargodha jail, some 200kms from Lahore.

Meanwhile, the CTD arrested two terrorists belonging to TTP from Mianwali district.