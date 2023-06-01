Parvez Elahi, president of Imran Khan's party, arrested

Parvez Elahi, president of Imran Khan's party, arrested in Lahore

Pervez Elahi joins a long list of key leaders from the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to be arrested.

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jun 01 2023, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The president of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, local channel Geo News said.

Pervez Elahi joins a long list of key leaders from the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to be arrested in recent weeks in a countrywide crackdown.

Khan's own arrest on May 9 sparked widespread protests, raising fresh worries about Pakistan's stability as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades. 

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

