Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has attended public activities recently, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Peng had disappeared from public view since she alleged on social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Also Read | The curious case of Peng Shuai: Formerly missing Tennis star 'appears' at event
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, posted a 25-second video on Twitter on Sunday that showed Peng smiling, waving and autographing giant tennis balls for children at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament.
