Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has attended public activities recently, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Peng had disappeared from public view since she alleged on social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Also Read | The curious case of Peng Shuai: Formerly missing Tennis star 'appears' at event

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, posted a 25-second video on Twitter on Sunday that showed Peng smiling, waving and autographing giant tennis balls for children at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament.

Check out the latest videos from DH: