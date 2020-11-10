'Pfizer vaccine 'very promising' but cold chain issues'

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 'very promising' but cold chain issues: WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 22:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Tuesday it hopes to have a Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, adding that Pfizer's candidate vaccine is "a very promising one" and more were expected.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, told the same WHO ministerial assembly: "The exciting news yesterday (Monday) of a possible effective vaccine becoming available presages significant cold chains challenges for African countries by the type of vaccine that that is. Which will need to be factored into the support to be provided."

