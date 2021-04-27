Philippines to ban travellers from India over Covid-19

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious Covid-19 variant

Nearby Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective Thursday, to also cover people who have been to India

Reuters
Reuters, Manila,
  • Apr 27 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 18:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Travellers coming from India or those with travel history to that country within the last 14 days before arrival will be banned from entering the Philippines from April 29 to May 14, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Nearby Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective Thursday, to also cover people who have been to India as far back as three weeks. Both Cambodia and the Philippines have seen big jumps in case numbers in recent weeks.

Coronavirus
Philippines
COVID-19

