Modi, Lula discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership

Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima

PTI
PTI, Hiroshima,
  • May 21 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 17:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Hiroshima. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.

Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

Also Read | Japanese atomic bomb survivors worry Zelenskyy's G7 visit overshadows nuke disarmament message

"The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Cementing bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi met President @LulaOficial of Brazil in Hiroshima. Discussed ways to further deepen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and renewable energy," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and cooperation in multilateral platforms, it said.

World news
G7
G7 summit
Narendra Modi
Brazil
Hiroshima
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

