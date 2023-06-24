Poland monitoring situation in Russia, says Polish prez

Poland monitoring situation in Russia, says Polish president

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • Jun 24 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 15:24 ist
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Credit: Reuters Photo

Poland's president held consultations with the prime minister and defence ministry about the situation in Russia, he said on Saturday, adding that Warsaw was monitoring the situation.

"In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies," Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

"The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis," he said. 

