Pope Francis condemns burning of Quran

Pope Francis condemns burning of Quran

The pope also expressed strong anger at acts such as Quran burning.

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 12:32 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis said the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, has made him angry and disgusted and that he condemned and rejected permitting the act as a form of freedom of speech.

"Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the pope said in an interview in the United Arab Emirates newspaper Al Ittihad, published on Monday. "I feel angry and disgusted at these actions.

Also Read | Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

"Freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned."

A man tore up and burned a Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Turkey whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the NATO military alliance.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

On Sunday, an Islamic grouping of 57 states said collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Quran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pope Francis
Quran

Related videos

What's Brewing

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

 