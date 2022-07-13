Pope Francis names women to bishops advisory committee for first time

Pope Francis has named three women, two nuns and a laywoman, to a previously all-male committee that advises him in selecting the world's bishop's, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
He had disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month, explaining he wanted to give women more top-level positions in the Holy See.
The three women are sister Raffaella Petrini, currently the deputy governor of the Vatican City, French nun Yvonne Reungoat and laywoman Maria Lia Zervino, head of the association of women's catholic organisations UMOFC.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies
Webb telescope detects water on distant planet
Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated
90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra
How firms build support systems for employees
IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass
DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore
Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes