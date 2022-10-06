Prince Harry, Elton John sue Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry, Elton John among group launching legal action against Daily Mail publisher

The group also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 06 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 22:34 ist
Prince Harry, Elton John. Credit: AFP, Reuters

A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins said in a statement. 

