Putin nod to UN evacuation of people in Mariupol plant

Putin agrees to UN, Red Cross help for evacuating civilians in Mariupol steel plant

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 27 2022, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 00:29 ist
Civilians at the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to UN and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United Nations
Mariupol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 