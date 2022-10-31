Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's 'high political authority'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 31 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 12:25 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Also Read | Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

