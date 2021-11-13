Putin says NATO drills in Black Sea are serious challenge for Moscow

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that unscheduled NATO drills in the Black Sea posed a serious challenge for Moscow and that Russia had nothing to do with the crisis on close ally Belarus's border with the European Union.
In comments published on the Kremlin's website, Putin said he hoped that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would speak directly about the crisis and that the migrants primarily wanted to go to Germany.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb
What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words
DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?
Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years
Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller
Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit
Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards