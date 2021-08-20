Putin says other countries must not impose their values on Afghanistan

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that other countries should not impose their own values on Afghanistan and that the reality was that the Taliban had taken control of most of the country.
Putin, in his first comments on the Taliban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan, was speaking after talks in Moscow with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Putin said he hoped that the Taliban would make good on its promises to restore order in Afghanistan and that it was important to prevent terrorists from getting into neighbouring countries.
