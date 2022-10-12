Putin says Russia can supply EU via Nord Stream 2

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian gas could still be supplied to Europe through one remaining intact part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but the ball was now in the EU's court on whether it wanted that to happen.
An international investigation is under way into explosions last month that ruptured the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea.
Putin said it was possible to repair the pipelines but that Russia and Europe should decide their fate.
Also Read | Vladimir Putin, though rational, may have underestimated ferocity of Ukrainian defense, says Joe Biden
Three of the Nord Stream pipelines are damaged. That leaves only one line of Nord Stream 2, which has an annual capacity of 27.5 billion cubic metres, functional.
Russia, Putin said, could open the gas taps on that line if Europe wanted it to.
The pipelines, which have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, have been leaking gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden.
Europe suspects an act of sabotage that Moscow quickly sought to pin on the West, suggesting the United States stood to gain. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth
Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs
'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors
Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics
How to spot a fake therapist
DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth
INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup