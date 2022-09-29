Putin to preside over ceremony adding Ukrainian territories to Russia

President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday to add territories of Ukraine into Russia, his spokesman said.
Russian-backed officials in four regions of Ukraine said referendums showed overwhelming majorities of their populations had voted to join Russia in votes slammed by Ukraine and the West as "shams".
Agreement on EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit
Putin will also give a major speech on Friday following the signing ceremony in the Kremlin and will meet with Moscow-appointed administrators of the Ukrainian regions , the Kremlin said.
