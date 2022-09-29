Putin to hold event signing in Ukrainian territories

Putin to preside over ceremony adding Ukrainian territories to Russia

Russian-backed officials in four regions of Ukraine said referendums showed overwhelming majorities of their populations had voted to join Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 29 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 17:15 ist
Putin will also give a major speech on Friday following the signing ceremony in the Kremlin and will meet with Moscow-appointed administrators of the Ukrainian region. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday to add territories of Ukraine into Russia, his spokesman said.

Russian-backed officials in four regions of Ukraine said referendums showed overwhelming majorities of their populations had voted to join Russia in votes slammed by Ukraine and the West as "shams".

Also Read — Agreement on EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit

Putin will also give a major speech on Friday following the signing ceremony in the Kremlin and will meet with Moscow-appointed administrators of the Ukrainian regions , the Kremlin said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
World news

What's Brewing

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 