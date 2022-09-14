Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham for final time

The queen's eldest son and successor King Charles III, his heir Prince William and youngest son Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 14 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 19:19 ist
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. Credit: AFP Photo

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the final time as her coffin began its journey to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.

The queen's coffin, draped in the royal standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown, was borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage out of the front gates of her London residence at 2:22 pm (1322 GMT).

Big Ben tolled and guns were fired at one-minute intervals from Hyde Park as a military band played funeral marches from Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Chopin to accompany the procession to Westminster.

The queen's eldest son and successor King Charles III, his heir Prince William and youngest son Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made the one-mile (1.6-kilometre) journey.

Crowds lined the route, watching in silence, as the cortege passed.

