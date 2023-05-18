Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 million

The state funeral for the late monarch, held on September 19, was the first in the UK since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965

AP
AP, London,
  • May 18 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 22:08 ist
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is escorted along the Long Walk towards Windsor castle in the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around USD 200 million), the treasury said on Thursday.

The state funeral for the late monarch, held on September 19, was the first in the UK since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

The occasion, attended by world leaders and dignitaries, followed 10 days of national mourning after the queen died on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of thousands of people were drawn to Westminster Abbey to see the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch lying in state.

Also Read | India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, colonial artefacts from UK: Report

The costs were published Thursday as part of a written statement to Parliament.

“The government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public,” said John Glen, chief secretary to the treasury, in a statement.

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were both interred at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Queen Elizabeth II
United Kingdom
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

 