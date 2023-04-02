Republican Hutchinson to run for US president in 2024

Republican Hutchinson to run for US president in 2024, urges Trump to go

'I think it's a sad day for America that we have a former president that's indicted,' Hutchinson said of Trump's hush money scandal

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 02 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:48 ist
In this file photo taken on March 18, 2023, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson waves as he attends the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum at the Charleston Area Convention Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his 2024 US presidential candidacy on Sunday with a proclamation that set him apart from other current or potential Republican candidates: former President Donald Trump should step aside from the race.

In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Hutchinson urged Trump, who launched his candidacy in November, to drop out of the race after the former president's indictment on Thursday in New York following an investigation into hush money payments to a porn star.

"I mean, first of all, the office is more important than any individual person. And so for the sake of the office of the presidency, I do think that's too much of a sideshow and distraction and he needs to be able to concentrate on his due process and there is a presumption of innocence," Hutchinson said.

Also Read | Trump judge in New York case faces a challenge like no other

Hutchinson, who was governor of the southern state from 2015 until early this year after earlier serving in the US House of Representatives, said he would make his formal announcement in Arkansas later this month but has decided to run.

"I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson said. "I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."

Democratic President Joe Biden is expected to seek re-election next year.

Hutchinson has criticized Trump in the past. He made clear on Sunday he would not shrink, as a candidate, from confronting Trump, who remains popular among many Republicans despite becoming the first former president to be indicted.

"I think it's a sad day for America that we have a former president that's indicted," Hutchinson said.

Asked whether Trump should step aside, Hutchinson said, "Well, he should, but at the same time, we know he's not."

The other Republicans who have launched campaigns for the party's 2024 nomination include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and activist investor Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are considered as possible candidates.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
US
United States
US Presidential Elections
Republican party
Donald Trump
GOP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 