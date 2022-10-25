Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as UK finance minister

Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as UK finance minister

Hunt was appointed by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss

AFP, London,
  • Oct 25 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 21:04 ist
Jeremy Hunt (L) and Rishi Sunak (R). Credit: AFP Photos

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday kept finance minister Jeremy Hunt in the crucial post, Downing Street announced, as he began to unveil his top team of ministers.

Hunt, appointed by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss just 11 days ago in an ultimately futile bid to salvage her faltering premiership, has succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure.

