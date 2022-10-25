Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as UK finance minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday kept finance minister Jeremy Hunt in the crucial post, Downing Street announced, as he began to unveil his top team of ministers.
Hunt, appointed by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss just 11 days ago in an ultimately futile bid to salvage her faltering premiership, has succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube