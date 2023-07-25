Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured

Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest. 

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday but is uninjured, his spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

The campaign did not release additional information.

DeSantis, 44, is considered former President Donald Trump's main challenger in the 2024 Republican contest. 

