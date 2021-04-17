Royal family releases Philip montage set to poem

Royal family releases Philip montage set to poem

The royal family released a recording of Armitage reading the poem, accompanied by pictures of Prince Philip through the decades

AP
AP,
  • Apr 17 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 16:27 ist
Philip died on April 9 at age 99. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's royal family has released a montage of images in memory of Prince Philip, set to a poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

“Patriarchs — An Elegy” remembers Philip as a member of a generation who “fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes” -- references to his wartime naval service.

Armitage, whose job is to write poems for significant national occasions, salutes those “husbands to duty … Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.”

The royal family released a recording of Armitage reading the poem, accompanied by pictures of Prince Philip through the decades, form infancy to old age, ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

