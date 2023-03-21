Russia, China ink Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with China's leader Xi Jinping.
"All agreements have been reached," Putin said after talks with Xi, adding that economic cooperation between Moscow-Bejing was a "priority" for Russia.
