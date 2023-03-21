Russia, China ink Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal

Russia, China ink Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal

The gas pipeline will connect Siberia to northwest China, Putin said Tuesday after talks with China's president Xi Jinping

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:07 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they exchange documents during a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Credit: PTI/AP Photo

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with China's leader Xi Jinping.

Also Read | Russia's reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions

"All agreements have been reached," Putin said after talks with Xi, adding that economic cooperation between Moscow-Bejing was a "priority" for Russia.

World news
China
Russia
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Moscow
Kremlin
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russian Oil
Siberia

