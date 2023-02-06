Russia discussed nuclear arms treaty with US ambassador

Russia discussed nuclear arms treaty with US ambassador 

Talks between Moscow and Washington on New START treaty were scheduled for last November but were called off at last moment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 06 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 17:10 ist
Destroyed building remains in Chasiv Yar amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that he discussed the New START nuclear arms control treaty with new United States ambassador Lynne Tracy last week, the Interfax news agency reported.

He added that Russia was committed to the treaty but that no date had been set for new talks, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

Also Read | Fierce battles rage in Bakhmut as Ukraine calls for plane

Talks between Moscow and Washington on the New START treaty were scheduled for last November but were called off at the last moment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
United States
Moscow
Ukraine
Washington
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

 