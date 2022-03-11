'Iran nuclear talks fate not dependent only on Moscow'

Russia envoy says Iran nuclear talks fate not dependent only on Moscow

Reuters
Reuters, Vienna,
  • Mar 11 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 17:36 ist
Russian Ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday that the conclusion of the negotiations was not only dependent on Moscow and other parties still had additional concerns.

"The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only," Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters after meeting EU coordinator Enrique Mora. "There are others actors who need additional time and who have additional concerns and they are being discussed."

Iran
United States
Russia
World Politics

