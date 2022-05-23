Russia must pay for 'barbarism in Ukraine', says Biden

Russia must pay 'long-term price' for Ukraine invasion: Biden

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • May 23 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 11:58 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden said Monday that Russia "has to pay a long-term price" for its "barbarism in Ukraine" in terms of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and its allies.

He said that if, after any future rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine, "the sanctions are not continued to be sustained in many ways, then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?"

 

