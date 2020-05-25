Russia reports nearly 9,000 new coronavirus infections

Russia reports nearly 9,000 new coronavirus infections, 92 deaths

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • May 25 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:28 ist
A medical specialist wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) works in the hospital No. 1 named after N.I. Pirogov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Russia's coronavirus caseload exceeded 350,000 on Monday, with health officials reporting almost 9,000 new infections over the past 24 hours and 92 deaths, which brought the overall death toll to 3,633.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The country's comparatively low mortality rate raises questions among experts both in Russia and in the West, with some suggesting the government may be manipulating the statistics and underreporting virus-related deaths.

Russian officials vehemently deny the allegations and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of measures taken to curb the spread of the outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Russia

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 