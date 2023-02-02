Russia says relations with China have no limits

Russia says relations with China have no limits

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the comment on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:01 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow's relations with China had no limits and, despite not being a formal military alliance, were of a much higher and broader nature.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sergei Lavrov
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 