Russia says relations with China have no limits

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow's relations with China had no limits and, despite not being a formal military alliance, were of a much higher and broader nature.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II
Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note
Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years
Bangalore: A paradise lost
What is Hindenburg Research?
Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble
DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget
LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023