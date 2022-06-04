Russia says Ukraine units pulling out of Severodonetsk

Russia says some Ukrainian units pulling out of Severodonetsk

It claimed the Ukrainian army sought to contaminate the area and 'delay' the Russian military operation

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jun 04 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 20:47 ist
Smoke and dirt rise in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's army said Saturday that some Ukrainian military units were withdrawing from the key city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

"Some units of the Ukrainian army, having suffered critical losses during fighting for Severodonetsk, are pulling out towards Lysychansk," Severodonetsk's twin city, which sits just across a river, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It added however that some Ukrainian fighters remained in the city.

"The Ukrainian authorities, having realised that it was impossible to resist further and to hold on to the industrial zone of Severodonetsk, ordered a mixed tactical unit to mine the tanks containing nitrate and nitric acid in the Azot factory," it said.

Russia's army said this group still in the city included "survivors" of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces.

It claimed the Ukrainian army sought to contaminate the area and "delay" the Russian military operation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

 