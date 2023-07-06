Russia says Ukraine has directed more than 70 drone attacks at Crimea this year

Ukraine directed 70 drone attacks at Crimea: Russia

Russia seized and unilaterally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move not recognised internationally. Kyiv demands that Moscow hand it back.

The secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Thursday that Ukraine had directed more than 70 drone attacks at Crimea this year, and also attacked southern Russia's Krasnodar and Rostov regions, the RIA news agency reported.

"The targets, as a rule, are energy and industrial infrastructure facilities, the destruction or damage of which threatens peaceful life and human health," Patrushev was quoted as telling a meeting on the security of southern Russia in Krasnodar.

Russia seized and unilaterally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move not recognised internationally. Kyiv demands that Moscow hand it back.

