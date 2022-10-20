Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on defensive in Ukraine
updated: Oct 20 2022, 07:53 ist
Putin Declares Martial Law in 4 Illegally Annexed Ukrainian Regions
President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, but in a telling sign that his real concerns may lie far closer to home, he also moved to put the economy on a wartime footing and imposed restrictions in more than two dozen areas acrossRussia.
Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on defensive in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion.
Images of people using boats to flee the southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus - from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro - as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.
