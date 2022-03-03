Russia-Ukraine crisis: Three IAF aircraft land in Delhi

Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there. Russian troops are inching closer towards capital Ukraine, with more soldiers being called in. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the EU for a 'fast-tracked' membership. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
- Thursday 3 Mar 2022
- updated: 8:47 am IST
UN estimates civilian deaths at 752
The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said as of midnight on March 1, it has recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Air raid alerts issued in Kyiv
Amazon CEO pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine
Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.
'Russia's friends: North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Belarus and no one else'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made the comment in reference to the only countries that voted against a resolution at the UN General Assembly calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Three IAF aircraft land at Hindon air base, in Ghaziabad near Delhi
Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.
"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.
Modi, Putin discuss evacuation of Indians from Ukraine as fighting intensifies
As fighting escalated in Ukraine, especially its second-largest city Kharkiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the situation in the war ravaged nation which India has asked its nationals to leave "immediately", an official statement said on Wednesday night.
At border, Ukrainian soldiers treated them like 'puppets', says student who returned to MP
An Indian woman student who returned home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian soldiers bullied them at the Polish border and treated them like "puppets."
227 civilian deaths in Ukraine since invasion, says UN
The UN said Wednesday that it had recorded nearly 230 civilian deaths in Ukraine, including 15 children, since Russia's full-scale invasion began, warning that the true toll was likely far higher.
Moscow says Ukraine took Indians hostage, stopped them from leaving Kharkiv via Russia; Kyiv wants truce first
Even as New Delhi and Moscow are working together to evacuate citizens of India stranded in the war zone of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine through Russia, the move has apparently hit a hitch, with the two warring sides blaming each other.
