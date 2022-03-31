Russia, Ukraine to resume talks online on April 1

Russia, Ukraine to resume talks online on April 1

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 31 2022, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 07:28 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Negotiations
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

 