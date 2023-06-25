Wagner mutiny: Russia bourse, banks to operate normally

Russian bourse, banks to operate as normal following aborted mutiny, says central bank

The central bank said banks should ensure the continuous and smooth operation of Russia's financial markets.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 20:16 ist
A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2023. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Moscow stock exchange, banks and financial institutions are expected to operate as usual on Monday, Russia's central bank said on Sunday, despite Moscow's mayor having declared it a non-working day when mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading his Wagner forces towards Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city because of a counter-terrorism operation.

The mutiny was later aborted in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges. The deal also exiled Prigozhin to Belarus.

Also Read | Russia turmoil to fuel market volatility

Moscow's non-working order remains in place even though the mutiny was aborted.

"On June 26, trading and settlement on all Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted as usual, including all trading periods and instruments," Moscow Exchange said in a statement.

SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, said it would also be operating as normal.

The central bank said banks should ensure the continuous and smooth operation of Russia's financial markets.

