Russian Duma completes passage of bill banning gender change surgery

A Russian draft law that would ban doctors from performing surgery to change people's gender was approved by the lower house of parliament on Friday in its third and final reading.
Also Read: Kathmandu court rejects marriage registration application of gay couple
The bill bans medical workers from "performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person", including prescribing hormone therapy to patients.
Bills must pass three readings in the State Duma lower house of parliament before being sent to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options
Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film
Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too
The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine