Russian Duma completes passage of bill banning gender change surgery

Russia passes bill banning gender change surgery

The bill bans medical workers from 'performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person', including prescribing hormone therapy to patients.

  • Jul 14 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Russian draft law that would ban doctors from performing surgery to change people's gender was approved by the lower house of parliament on Friday in its third and final reading.

Bills must pass three readings in the State Duma lower house of parliament before being sent to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing. 

