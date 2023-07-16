Russian forces repel Ukraine drone attacks on Crimea

Russian forces repel Ukraine drone attacks on Crimea

There were no immediate details of the scale of the attack or any damage from the attacks on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 16 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia's air defence forces and fleet in the Black Sea intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Sunday, a Moscow-installed official said.

"No objects, either in the city or in the water area were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Read | Russia launches overnight drone attack on Zelenskyy's hometown

One drone was shot down over the sea, five were intercepted by Russia's electronic warfare forces and two water surface drones were destroyed on the outer shore, he added.

The attacks were over the harbour of Sevastopol and the city's Balaklava and Khersones districts, Razvozhaev said earlier.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Crimea
drone
Moscow

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'

Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help

Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help

S Korea reels from rains as floods, landslides kill 26

S Korea reels from rains as floods, landslides kill 26

Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark

Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

 